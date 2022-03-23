Red sanders worth Rs 5.11 crore seized at Chennai port

Chennai :

Customs officials seized red sanders worth over Rs 5 crore in Chennai Port on Tuesday.





When officials opened a consignment, which was declared as Industrial Lathe machines designated for Dubai, they found red sanders weighing about 10,230 kg worth Rs 5.11 crore. Officials seized the wood, and during investigation, found that addresses which were mentioned in the consignment were fake.





A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress. The red sanders were found in three containers, sources said. It is unclear if the final destination was Dubai or any East Asian countries.





Officials are also trying to find more details about the agencies through which the consignments were booked. They are also trying to access CTTV footages from those agencies.