IIT-Madras, TCS to launch online course in industrial AI

Chennai :

In partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched a web-enabled programme on ‘Industrial Artificial Intelligence’. It’s targeted at upskilling corporate employees in AI applications to address industrial problems.





The 18-month course will be conducted online completely, in live teaching mode through virtual classrooms. The first cohort of students for the programme will be from TCS.





V Kamakoti, director, IIT-M, said that the programme will have theory and practicals covering important topics in data science and AI. “Theoretical courses will cover fundamental mathematical techniques required to compute data science algorithms, time series analysis, multivariate data analysis, machine learning, deep learning and reinforcement learning. Applied courses will focus on implementations of AI solutions for industrial problems via case studies,” he added.





Describing the programme’s USP, Prof Raghunathan Rengasamy, dean (global engagement), IIT-M, said, “Since AI will be an indelible aspect of our lives, this course will provide a unique perspective on the impact of AI in industrial systems, which can lead to processes that are robust, inherently safer and ultimately environment-friendly. These are some of the key aspects deliberated in this.”





The benefits include upskilling Indian workforce, improving the knowledge ecosystem critical for AI adoption, translation of AI theory to practice, sustainable industrial solutions and the development of AI theory and pedagogical methods for AI training informed by an application perspective.