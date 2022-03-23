Pay Rs three crore penalty, Court tells private dental college

Chennai :

Holding that Madha Dental College had altered the attendance registers of two BDS students and prevented them from getting degree certificates, the Madras High Court imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on the institution.





“When the college went to the extreme level of altering the attendance of a poor student for the purpose of alleged non-payment of the fees, the college cannot be deemed as a good educational institution, neither to impart education to the students nor can yield good doctors to the society,” said Justice Krishnan Ramasamy on hearing two writ petitions filed by SC Raja Rajeswari and Ramya Priya.





The petitioners were BDS students who joined the college in 2012 and 2013. They completed the course and cleared all written examinations except the one-year Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI). After completing the course, the college management demanded an additional fee. They submitted that, due to non-payment of additional fees in 2018, college did not permit them to complete CRRI.





However, the college management submitted that though additional fee was pending from the students, they were allowed to do the CRRI but they did not attend the same. The management submitted attendance registers to prove their claim, but the judge identified that the college had altered the attendance.





“After verifying the veracity of the attendance registers, the college management had willfully altered the attendance by changing the letter ‘P’ into ‘A’ and had changed the same as ‘Ab’ (Absent),” the judge noted, and directed the college to pay Rs 3 crore penalty. “The penalty shall be deposited to Tamil Nadu Dr MGR University and the same could be provided as scholarship to poor students,” he ordered.





The judge further noted that the college is also directed to pay Rs 24 lakh to each petitioner as they could not get their degree due to the illegal activities of the college for the past four years. “Also, the additional fees collected from the students shall be refunded to the students with 18 per cent interest per annum,” he added.





The judge advised Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University to inform all its affiliated colleges to follow digital attendance and recommended the dental council of India to take action against institutes that involve in such activities.