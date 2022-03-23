Mercury hits a century in Chennai

Chennai :

Heat and humidity do not seem to abate, as temperatures surge in Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, Chennai recorded 100-degree Fahrenheit, and the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that the maximum temperature might increase more.





Dr S Balachandran, deputy director-general of meteorology, RMC, said that Madhavaram and Meenambakkam recorded 100.4-degree Fahrenheit (38-degree Celsius). The weather station at Nungambakkam reported 37.6 degree Celsius.





The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by two-four degrees (Celsius) in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.





The highest temperature recorded in Tamil Nadu was in Madurai with 104.3-degree Fahrenheit (40.2-degree Celsius) on Tuesday.





“Hottest day of the year for Chennai with temp crossing 38-degree Celsius at many locations. Madurai sizzles at 39 degrees Celsius, while Trichy after the rains is at 33 degrees Celsius. While an ideal day for thunderstorms in Madurai belt, Erode, Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and isolated places in Bangalore,” tweeted Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John.