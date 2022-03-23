Mic-less kutcheris at Nageswara Rao Park to restart after 2 years

Chennai :

NBFC Sundaram Finance is re-launching its’ mic-less concert series for children after a gap of two years. It will begin on April 3 at 7 am with a flute kutcheri by P Viswanathan (12). Launched in February 2006, it gave opportunities to kids below 15 years to present early morning mic-less concerts at Nageswara Rao Park, Mylapore.





The monthly concert, organised on the first Sunday of every month, had gone on for 14 years till March 2020 when the pandemic struck. So far, around 1,400 children have performed since it began, and has been included in the Limca Book of Records for the longest running open air mic-less kutcheris in the country. Additionally, the company has also been organising mic-less kutcheris during Navaratri, and during the four-day annual Mylapore Festival in January.



