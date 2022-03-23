SPs reshuffled across districts

Chennai :

In a fresh round of shuffle, the home department on Tuesday transferred S Suguna Singh, SP Mayildudurai, to Chengalpattu to replace P Aravindhan.





S Aravind, DC, Tirupur, has been transferred and posted as the new DC (intelligence wing I) Chennai in the place of S Vimala, who has been posted as SP, SIC, DVAC, Chennai. DN Hari Kiran Prasad, deputy commissioner, T Nagar, is the new SP of Kanyakumari. NS Nisha, AIG, modernisation, will now take charge as the new SP of Mayiladudurai. Bandi Gangadhar, SP, DVAC, is the new AIG, modernisation. Saroj Kumar Thakkur, SP Namakkal, is posted as SP Krishangiri, in place of E Sai Charan Tejaswi, who has been asked to take charge as Namakkal SP.





V Badrinarayanan, SP, Kanyakumari, replaced S Selvanagarathinam as the new SP of Coimbatore. The latter is now deputy director, TN Police Academy.A Jayalakshmi, deputy director, TN Police Academy, is posted as SP, state police control room. Abhinav Kumar, AIG, establishment, will take charge as DC, Tiruppur city.





Kalpana Nayak, IG, Railways is posted as IG, vigilance, Tangedco.