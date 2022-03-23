Food price spike by 10pc in 2 weeks hits homes, hotels

Chennai :

The spiralling food price, which has risen by 10% in less than two weeks, has hit homes and hotels alike. Even traders are facing the impact, as their business is down by about a third and profit has nosedived.





“The price of grocery items, including oil, rice and dhal, have gone up by 10%. It has led to a dip in our business, as customers don’t have enough money to purchase in bulk. Earlier, people bought at least a kilo or two of rice, but now they buy only half kg,” said RK Kumar, owner of a wholesale grocery store at Villivakkam.





Multiple traders at Koyambedu wholesale market complex said more than 300 of the 500 shops were closed. Confirming this, R Punniappan, secretary, Koyambedu Food and Grains Wholesale Market, said poor sales that came after extended lockdown forced the closure of many small stores.





“The prices of soaps, shampoo, supplementary diet drinks surged by 30% in the last two years. In 2019, Rs 4,000 budget was enough for a small family but even this has increased to about Rs 5,600,” he said.





“All items like oil, pulses, cereals, vegetables and fuel are burning our pockets,” said K Vijayalakshmi, a homemaker whose monthly grocery bill has gone up from Rs 3,000 in 2019 to Rs 4,400 now. “But my husband’s income has remained the same and was affected during the lockdown,” she added.





“We were badly hit during the pandemic, and now the situation has worsened due to the increase in prices of all essential items. At least 30-35% of our business has been affected in the past two years. We are staring at huge losses,” said V Srikanth, owner of Vijaya Villas Vegetarian Hotel at Egmore.



