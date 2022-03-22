Birdie beaten for 50 days as he loses gold consignment to co-passenger

Chennai :

The incident came to light when the gang admitted the victim, R Chellappa alias Selvam of Orathanadu in Thanjavur district, to a private hospital on March 11 after his condition worsened. Even though the victim initially claimed that he fell from a building while painting, police during interrogation confirmed that he tried to operate as a birdie to smuggle gold from Dubai and was beaten up by the gang upon landing since his friend escaped with the consignment.





Police said that Chellappa worked as a house painter in Dubai too and was allegedly approached by one Arun Prasad there to smuggle one kg gold to Ahmedabad. Since Arun Prasad offered Rs 1.5 lakh for the job, Chellappa fell for it and agreed to carry the gold hiding it in the rectum.

However, during the flight journey on January 29, Chellappa suffered bleeding and handed over the gold to his colleague and co-passenger Anish Kumar of Kerala and asked him to deliver the gold on his behalf and promised to pay him Rs 80,000.





However, upon landing in Ahmedabad, Anish Kumar allegedly fled with the gold and the men who were waiting for the delivery picked up Chellappa. Even as he explained the incident to the gang, they went in search of Anish Kumar taking Chellappa along to Kerala, Kanniyakumari and Puducherry. He was allegedly beaten up wherever he was lodged since they could not find Anish Kumar. Finally, the gang confined Chellappa at a lodge in Mannadi and brutally attacked him from March 3 to 7. After his condition worsened, the gang admitted him at a private hospital in Pallavaram and then shifted him to another hospital on OMR.





Based on his inputs, North Beach police secured one Mohammed Imthiyaz of Mannadi and remanded in judicial custody. A hunt has been launched for remaining suspects, said police, who have registered a case under eight Sections in connection with the case. Police said that Chellappa was out of danger and recovering well.