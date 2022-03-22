Young wedding decorator bobbitised, murdered by gang in Pallikaranai

Chennai :





The incident happened on Sunday around 9.30 pm when Naresh was on his way home on a two-wheeler. When he was nearing Jalladianpet, a group of men in three bikes intercepted and kidnapped Naresh. On Monday morning, the locals found Naresh lying dead with injuries all over the body and was bobbitised. The Pallikaranai police team has sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital.

A 25-year-old wedding decorator was bobbitised and murdered by a group of men in Pallikaranai on Monday. The deceased Naresh of Jalladianpet in Medavakkam was into wedding decoration and rental business.