College student mowed down by speeding water tanker in RA Puram

The accident happened when Srinivasan was on his way to deliver a parcel on the first avenue of Boat Club. A speeding water tanker collided head-on with Srinivasan’s motorbike, and he died on the spot. On information, Adyar traffic investigation police reached the spot and sent Srinivasan’s body for post-mortem examination. The water tanker abandoned by the driver was seized and a hunt has been launched for him.

A 22-year-old man was fatally knocked down by a speeding water tanker in RA Puram on Sunday. The deceased, Srinivasan of Mylapore, was a final-year B Com student at a private college and he worked part-time as a delivery boy, said police.