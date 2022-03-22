Murders of middle-aged man, senior citizen shock residents

Chennai :

A 50-year-old man was allegedly killed in a drunken brawl by his friend in Madipakkam on Monday.





On Sunday night, the deceased, Rathinam and his friend Amir (40) went to the Tasmac shop in Keelkattalai. Police said both began arguing in an inebriated state.





Shortly thereafter, Amir pushed Rathinam down and attacked him with stones. Rathinam fell unconscious. He was taken to the Chromepet GH where he was treated and sent home.





The next morning he died at home. The Madipakkam police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. A case has been registered and search is on to nab Amir, who is missing.





In another incident in Guduvanchery, Umapathi of Perumatunallur (65) was hacked to death by a group of men on Monday. The police have registered a case and conducting enquiry with his son, as he had been arguing with Umapathi about property.