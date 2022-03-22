Schedule of conservancy operations of five zones released online

Chennai :





“The details for five zones such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, and Anna Nagar have been released. The details include the status of battery-operated vehicles, trip details, and time of operation streetwise,” the release said. The civic body does conservancy operations directly at the five zones, while the works at the remaining 10 zones have been handed over to private contractors.

Tracking conservancy operations in the city has been made easier as the Greater Chennai Corporation has released the schedule of battery-operated vehicles. A Chennai Corporation press release said that the details have been released on the official website of the civic body.