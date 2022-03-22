Model held for cheating women with false promises

Chennai :

A 26-year-old model has been arrested on the charges of cheating at least 20 women on the promise of marriage after developing sexual relationships with them simultaneously via Instagram.





The accused, Mohammed Zaid of Kilpauk, a BCom graduate, is a marketing professional. He also runs an event management firm and occasionally dabbles in modelling too, the police explained.





“Zaid befriended women on Instagram where he posted photos of his physique. He took them out to pubs and resorts. He’d get physically intimate with them on the promise of marriage,” cops claim.





One of the victims allegedly checked his phone at a resort and was shocked to find intimate chats with several other women.





She collected the details of other women and contacted them individually. It confirmed that he was in relationship with all of them simultaneously and had slept with them apart from taking money from them for expenses.





“He had even met the parents of one of the women to discuss marrying her. Victims allege that he took them to his house to be intimate with them,” add the cops.





Three victims filed a police complaint and a case was registered under rape and cheating charges. A special team of Kilpauk police secured him on Monday and handed him over to the all-women police. Further investigation is on.