Shops using banned plastic will be sealed, lose licence, says GCC

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Monday informed the Madras High Court that it has seized about 20,056 kg of banned plastic, and Rs 36.50 lakh have been collected as a penalty from shop owners in the city between August 18, 2021, and March 18, 2022.





The GCC commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi made this submission by filing a counter before a division bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha. The bench was hearing a petition by the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Plastic Association challenging the order passed by the state government in January 2019.





“The shops that repeatedly sell their goods in single-use plastic carry bags will be liable for their trade licenses cancellation, besides closure and sealing,” the GCC noted.





On recording the submission, the bench posted the matter to first week of June.