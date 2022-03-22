Fruits, sprinklers keep zoo animals cool

Animals at Children’s Park, Guindy, and Vandalur Zoo have been fed fruits and water

Chennai :

Rising temperature and humidity don’t bother only humans. They wreak havoc on animals too, especially those kept in the zoos.





Providing them with water, fruits, etc is a priority especially in this heat. But oficials at city zoos are not concerned.





“Intense rainfall during the monsoon has filled up the lake inside the zoo with enough water. So there won’t be any water crisis this summer,” said Dr R Kanchana, deputy director, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur.





As usual, frozen food items such as fish, and fruits such as apples, grapes, papaya, watermelon, tender coconut and cucumber are provided to wild inmates. “We also sprinkle water and place wet gunny bags all over the enclosure. Coconut palm thatched roof keeps them cool throughout the day. Borewell and Palar water connections are also maintained to ensure the zoo never suffers from lack of water,” she added.





The zoo management stated that there is no change in the diet chart for the animals, especially carnivores.





E Prashant, Wildlife Warden, Guindy National Park, explained, “For the past three days, the heat has been aggressive. To keep them hydrated, we’ve been giving them a lot of fruits and water based on the veterinarian’s advice. Plus, the Otteri lake inside the park is full.”





To keep the animals cool, sprinklers are used everywhere and water is periodically changed in the water troughs inside enclosures.