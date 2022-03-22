Folk arts stage a return in Namma Ooru Thiruvizha

Chennai :

Chennaites took a welcome break from the early summer blues and danced to the rustic beats of around 400 folk artists as the Tamil Nadu Tourism and Culture ministries, after over a decade, revived the annual folk arts festival as ‘Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’ on Monday.





State ministers M Mathiventhan, PK Sekar Babu and Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated the festival, which is a modern version of the erstwhile Sangamam, the annual folk arts festival organised during Pongal holidays.





Several instrument players and choreographers were roped in to bring the event a cultural fusion of TN’s art and music forms. Also, rehearsals were conducted and fusion forms were put to use so that the maiden event proves a hit among the Chennaiites. The event was recorded using high-end cameras so that the feed can be given to broadcasting houses free of cost, that the native music and dance forms are publicised among the mass.





“Such efforts will help folk artists to revive their dance and music forms,” said Tourism and HR&CE secretary B Chandramohan.





“We have tweaked the event to attract youngsters and this is a rare event where the native forms of dance and music are provided. Further, the tourism department is taking periodic steps to make the Island grounds a regular happening place for cultural and social events in Chennai,” he added.





“The event was cherished by several youngsters and the public was intact till late in the night,” said Hemanathan, a college student who visited the Island Grounds. “I was told that the event is a one day programme, but if conducted for more days, it will be a major attraction,” he added.