Chennai airport gets 65 metre bridge linking terminals

Chennai :

The construction of a bridge linking a Multi Level Car Parking facility (MLCP) with the domestic and international departure terminals in Chennai will be completed soon.





The 65-metre long bridge connects the East and West tower of the MLCP with the departure driveway at Chennai Airport Modernisation Phase II. The walkway, with elliptical structure and polycarbonate roofing, will provide shelter to passengers.





Sources said that the MLCP is in the final stages of completion. With increase in parking space, it will have the capacity to hold 2,187 cars at the same time. When the bridge is completed, it will be inaugurated along with a shopping complex and a VVIP Lounge.