Permanent pathway on Marina for disabled

Chennai :

After laying a temporary pathway for persons with disability (PwD) at Marina Beach, the Greater Chennai Corporation has proposed to construct a permanent pathway so that persons with locomotive disabilities can reach the tide line.





A corporation official said that the pathway will be installed at the beach behind Gandhi Statue.





“The pathway will be laid using treated wood. It will be 235 metres long and 3 metres wide,” he said.





Meanwhile, the civic body has floated tenders for the construction of the pathway at a cost of over Rs 1 crore. “Wheelchairs and personnel will be deployed for assisting visitors up to the tideline and back. Construction will commence as soon as the bid is finalised,” he added.





As the pathway will be close to the beach, the civic body availed clearance from the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Authority two years ago. It can be recalled that the civic body had planned the disabled-friendly pathway at two spots, but the CRZ clearance has been availed for one structure only.





S Namburajan, state general secretary of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers, said that the facility is a long-pending demand of the disabled persons.





“PwDs also have the right to recreation. The government should implement such projects at all recreational places like Marina Beach,” he said. “The important thing is that the civic body should ensure proper maintenance of the facility after implementation and not let it wither.”





Vaishnavi Jaikumar, member, Disability Rights Alliance, welcomed the move saying that it will greatly benefit the disabled. The Alliance has been laying temporary pathways on the beach every year since 2016.





R Sathish Kumar, a wheelchair user, who used the temporary pathway recently, opined, “Transport systems should also be made disabled-friendly so that we can visit the beach.”