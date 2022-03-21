Visitor or waiter? Confused drunk man attacked, robbed at Tasmac bar

Chennai :

A 32-year-old man was attacked and robbed of his mobile phone and two-wheeler at a Tasmac bar in Ayanavaram as he mistook a fellow visitor for a waiter and placed an order for 'side dish'.





The victim Pradeep of Ayanvaram, a private firm employee, reportedly visited a Tasmac bar on Sunday night and consumed liquor.





After some time, Pradeep who was a little 'high', mistook a fellow visitor sitting next to him for a waiter and placed an order for a side dish in a tone the latter did not like much It led to a quarrel and the unknown person along with his friend attacked Pradeep and snatched his phone and bike keys before fleeing the spot.





Pradeep who got himself admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital later lodged a complaint at Ayanavaram police station.





Police have launched a hunt for the suspects. Butcher stabs estranged wife, neighbour in quarrel, held





In another incident, a 48-year-old man stabbed his estranged wife and neighbour in Ayanavaram on Sunday night.





Police said that the accused Madhar, a butcher, separated from his 45-year-old wife Sarbunnisa three years ago since he suspected her of infidelity and lived with his mother in Tiruvallur.





On Sunday, Madhar visited Sarbunnisa's house in Ayanavaram and allegedly developed a quarrel. Suddenly, Madar stabbed his wife in the neck. Her neighbour Manikandan who reached the house upon hearing the noise and tried to stop Madar was also attacked with the knife.





While Madar fled the spot, the injured were admitted tothe Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Ayanavaram police registered a case and arrested Madhar from Arcot.