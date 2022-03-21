25-year-old wedding decorator murdered by mob in Pallikaranai

Chennai :

A 25-year-old wedding decorator allegedly bobbitised and murdered by a group of men in Pallikaranai on Monday.





The deceased Naresh of Jalladianpet in Medavakkam was doing a wedding decoration and props rental business.





According to the police on Sunday around 9.30 pm, Naresh was travelling to the house on his two-wheeler. When he was nearing Jalladianpet a group of men in three bikes intercepted and kidnapped Naresh. Later on Monday morning, the locals found that Naresh was lying dead with injuries all over the body and was bobbitised.





On information, the Pallikaranai police team who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet government hospital. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the murderers with the help of CCTV in the locality. Police suspect that Naresh might been murdered due to some issues with the relationship with a girl.