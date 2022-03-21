Jasmine prices reduced to Rs 300 per kg at Koyambedu market, traders worried

Chennai :

The season for Jasmine ended in October and as there was supply shortage, prices were increased and was sold for Rs 450 per kg. In addition, due to intense rainfall the crop was damaged. The market faced further shortage in supply and received only 50 kg of Jasmine, surging the price further to Rs 2,000 per kg.





"After a month, the rates of Jasmine declined to Rs 600 - Rs 1,200 per kg. Now, with the season started, the supply increased slightly, and the prices came down to Rs 210 - Rs 300 per kg. We expect the supply to raise from next month, the flower will be sold below Rs 100 per kg," said S Mookandi, Secretary of Koyambedu Flower Merchants Association.





For over three months, the Koyambedu market did not receive Jasminum sambac (mulla). The cultivation has begun and supply will commence from next month.





Flower traders at the market are worried over dip in the sale, as there are no temple festivals or marriages in the recent days.





"Even though there is shortage in supply, only when we have demand for flowers the prices will increase. We expect the rates might go up only for Tamil New Year," said Raja M, a wholesale trader at Koyambedu market.





Currently, jasmine sold for Rs 201-Rs 300 per kg, marigold Rs 70 - Rs 80 per kg, tube rose Rs 60 - Rs 75 per kg, rose Rs 30 - Rs 40 per kg, and Crossandra for Rs 200 - Rs 300 per kg.