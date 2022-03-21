HC dismisses plea seeking free laptops to physically challenged students, cites no evidence submitted

Chennai :

The first bench, consisting of, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the plea by a Chennai based resident named Karpagam.





The petitioner alleged that the state is not extending the free laptop scheme to all the physical challenged school students and wanted a direction to provide the laptops to all the students.





“The State had procured about 5.32 lakh laptops in the 2020-2021 academic year for providing it to school students free of cost. However, the same has not reached the physically challenged students,” the petitioner submitted.





The CJ questioned how the litigant come to the conclusion that the government has not provided any laptop to physically disabled students. The bench also comes down heavily on the petitioner for not showing the material evidence to consolidate his claim.





As the judges noted that they would dismiss the plea with the cost, the petitioner submitted that he would withdraw the petition and file a proper one.





On recording the submissions, the judges granted liberty to the petitioner to withdraw it and dismissed the same.