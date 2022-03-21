Stalin lays foundation stone for multi speciality hospital in Guindy

Chennai :

Foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a 1,000-bed multi speciality hospital building at the King Institute premises in Chennai was held today.





King institute has already been built on 8 acres of land. Now, a multi speciality hospital with 6 sites is to be built on an additional 4 acres.

A multi-purpose specialty hospital is being set up at the Omandurar government estate, in condition a multi-purpose specialty hospital is being set up in Guindy at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore.





Ministers EV Velu, Ma Subramanian, Chennai Mayor Priya, MPs, MLAs, government officials and many others were present on the occasion.