HCL’s science centre opens at govt school

‘Young Kalam Discovery Science Center’ – a Center of Learning Science and Creativity in Maraimalaiyadigal (MMA) Government Higher Secondary School in Pallavaram, Chennai.





Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, inaugurated the center of HCL Foundation (HCLF), the CSR (corporate social responsibility) arm of HCL Technologies, which in partnership with Socio-Economic Development Trust (SEDT) have set up the ‘Young Kalam Discovery Science Center’ – a Center of Learning Science and Creativity in the government school in Pallavaram. He distributed prizes to the winners of Young Kalam Science Fest 2022.





Eminent dignitaries such as Minister TM Anbarasan, E Karunanithi, MLA, Pallavaram constituency; APJ MJ Saleem Shaikh, Managing Trustee, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation; District Education Officer, Chief Education Officers, the Principal of the School, HCL Leadership, HCLF team, and SEDT members graced the event.





The ‘Young Kalam Discovery Science Center’ in MMA Government High School is one of the first innovative school-level projects of such scale in Chennai, established primarily for the development and training of government schools children and teachers.





The programmes specially designed to enhance students and teachers’ analytical and problem-solving skills are focused on experiential thinking.





The science center will act as a ‘Nodal Centre,’ benefiting all Government schools in the area while providing a full-time facilitator. Spread across 2000 sq. feet, the center can facilitate more than 100 interactive science exhibits and poster exhibitions.