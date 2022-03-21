SRM’s Hotel Management student wins gold in India Skills National Competition

S Anushree with gold medal and award she won in the India Skills National Competition recently

Chennai :

SRM Institute of Hotel Management at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur has achieved laurels in its journey towards making excellence in the field of hospitality education.





The institute’s student S Anushree, has been awarded by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship with a gold medal and a cash award of Rs 1,00,000 in the India Skills National Competition held in New Delhi recently.





Chief Minister.MK. Stalin also awarded her with a cheque of Rs 1,00,000 in recognition of her achievement.





India Skills 2021 is a national competition that has over 200 participants. There are more than 500 competitors from across the country participating in this competition to showcase their talent from 54 industrial sectors. These sectors include car paint, patisserie and confectionery, welding, additive manufacturing, cyber security, floristry among others.





Similarly, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Ramapuram, Department of Faculty Science and Humanities organised “HR EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2022.” Dr R Shivakumar, Chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram and Tiruchy campuses, highlighted the placements, working environments and opportunities at SRMIST Ramapuram.