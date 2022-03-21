Woman stabbed, murdered by drunk partner for refusing to have sex with him

Chennai :

A 38-year-old man murdered a woman on Saturday night, as she allegedly refused to have sex with him. Police said that the deceased Kannamma (50) of Kundrathur separated from her husband and worked at a brick kiln in the neighbourhood.





The accused Raja who also worked at the kiln developed a relationship with her.





On Saturday night, Raja reached Kannamma’s house under the influence of alcohol and allegedly try to force her to sleep with him. Since she refused, infuriated Raja stabbed her with a kitchen knife and murdered her.





He was caught by the police on night patrol, when they found him walking on the streets with blood stains on his shirt. When he confessed to stabbing her, the police retrieved Kannamma’s body and sent it for postmortem. Raja was arrested for murder and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.