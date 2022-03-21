Caught with Rs 35 lakh bribe, Deputy Transport Commissioner transferred

Chennai :

Five days after DVAC sleuths seized Rs 35 lakh from Deputy Transport Commissioner C Natarajan’s office at Ezhilagam, he was transferred to Tirunelveli on Saturday.





As per the latest order from the state government, two more officers have been shifted.





R Rajinikanth, deputy transport commissioner in Tirunelveli, has been transferred to Villupuram, while K Nellaiyappan in Villupuram is replacing Natarajan in Chennai.





DVAC sources said the money from Natarajan’s office was believed to be part of the bribe paid by assistants (Rs 5 lakh/person) trying to get a promotion as Superintendents. They added that he had been allegedly collecting it on behalf of someone else.