Mon, Mar 21, 2022

Caught with Rs 35 lakh bribe, Deputy Transport Commissioner transferred

Published: Mar 21,2022

As per the latest order from the state government, two more officers have been shifted.

Representative Image
Chennai:
Five days after DVAC sleuths seized Rs 35 lakh from Deputy Transport Commissioner C Natarajan’s office at Ezhilagam, he was transferred to Tirunelveli on Saturday.

R Rajinikanth, deputy transport commissioner in Tirunelveli, has been transferred to Villupuram, while K Nellaiyappan in Villupuram is replacing Natarajan in Chennai.

DVAC sources said the money from Natarajan’s office was believed to be part of the bribe paid by assistants (Rs 5 lakh/person) trying to get a promotion as Superintendents. They added that he had been allegedly collecting it on behalf of someone else.

