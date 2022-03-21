Mind wellbeing clinic opened at MV Hospital for Diabetes in Royapuram

Chennai :

The MV Hospital for Diabetes and Prof M Viswanathan Diabetes Research Centre in Royapuram organised the 36th Prof M Viswanathan DRC Gold Medal Oration recently in Chennai.





A new mind wellbeing clinic at the hospital was inaugurated during this event. The Chief Guest was Justice CV Karthikeyan, Madras High Court.





The Gold Medal Oration was delivered by Dr. Vandana Gopikumar, co-founder, of The Banyan and The Banyan Academy in Leadership for Mental Health, Chennai.





“According to a study conducted by our centre, there’s a high prevalence of ‘diabetes distress’ among people with diabetes. This clinic will assess their sleep pattern, diabetes distress, substance abuse, etc,” said Dr. Vijay Viswanathan.