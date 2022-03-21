TNERC member resigns, cites personal reasons

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday accepted the resignation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission member R Jarard Kishore on personal reasons after questions were raised over his appointment. Kishore took charge as a member, of TNERC, on January 12.





“The government, after careful examination, accepts the resignation of Jarard Kishore from the office of a member, TNERC,” the government order said.





Arappor Iyakkam convener Jayaram Venkatesan had written to Chief Minister MK Stalin on February 4 saying that Kishore had served as president (commercial and legal) of IND Bharat Power Gencom and Arkay Energy (Rameswaram) over the last 10 years. And that he had directly represented these companies in cases against TNERC, which was why Kishore must be removed from the commission.





“There are seven cases of Arkay Energy seeking compensation of more than Rs 200 crore from Tangedco. This is pending before TNERC currently,” he said. “Kishore recused himself from hearing a dispute-resolution petition connected to Arkay Energy on January 19 this year citing conflict of interest.”





However, on January 25, Kishore sat through a hearing of another petition connected to Arkay Energy and has also signed in the order.





“So suddenly a week later, the conflict of interest disappears for the member of TNERC?” he wondered.