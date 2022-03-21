Boarding centre loses dog, shrugs off responsibility

Chennai :

To lose a dog from the one place they’re supposed to be safe and taken of — the boarding centre — is every pet-owner’s worst nightmare.





Recently, a 7-month-old retriever went missing after the centre left the kennel door open. Now, an unknown person has kidnapped the same animal, and the owner is inconsolable as there is no response from the police station.





Deepu Jain, a resident of T Nagar, left her 7-month-old dog Ruby at a dog boarding centre on OMR on February 9, while the family travelled. “For three days, she could see her dog via video call. Suddenly on February 14 morning, the centre called and told me that Ruby was missing from the kennel,” said Deepu.





The kennel managers claimed that they had another dog emergency around 1.30 am. Because of this, they left the door open.





On February 16, the centre owner filed a missing complaint at the Semmencheri police station. Ruby reached Chennai on February 19. As she was not the complainant, cops were not forthcoming with details about the case.





The boarding owner does not have any updates about Ruby’s status but he showed Deepu the CCTV footage at the police station.





“Ruby can be seen roaming on the road. She was walking near a vehicle showroom,” explained Deepu. “A corporation staff spotted her and played with her for some time. After that, a Zomato delivery person can be seen playing with her. He then took her with him on his bike.” Deepu accuses the boarding centre for not taking safeguards seriously.





“We wanted to file a complaint against the centre for being careless. But the Semmencheri police did not accept our complaint. So, we filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police in Tambaram,” she added.





35 days later, Deepu is still waiting for an answer from the cops.