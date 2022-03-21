Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu inspects dumping yard at Perungudi

Chennai :

State Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu inspected bio-mining works at the Perungudi dumping yard on Sunday and instructed contractors to complete the work within the stipulated period.





“Perungudi dumping yard has legacy waste of about 34 lakh cubic metres. Bio-mining at the dump yard is being carried out at a cost of Rs 350.65 crore. During the inspection, the contractor was instructed to finish his job within the stipulated time,” claimed a press release from Chennai Corporation.





Anbu also visited the Pallikaranai dumping yard and inspected the micro-compost centre and the machines that segregate plastic waste from garbage.





The civic body, under Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT), is constructing a compound wall from Adyar River to Thiru Vi Ka bridge and Kotturpuram bridge, and from Kotturpuram bridge to Maraimalai Adigalar flyover at a cost of Rs 14.2 crore. Also, walkways and tree planting works are being carried out from Thiru Vi Ka bridge to MRTS bridge at a cost of Rs 5.4 crore. Anbu inspected the works and planted saplings.





“22,000 trees have been planted along the Adyar River for a length of 2,350 metres. As the plan is to plant 60,000 trees, the chief secretary instructed officials to expedite the works,” the release added.