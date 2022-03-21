Police seize liquor bottles at a resort party

Chennai :

Kanathur police raided a private resort on ECR near Uthandi on Saturday night where a party was underway beyond the permitted hours. But partygoers and organisers were let off with a warning.





When contacted, police said that the party was organised by a private agency at the resort. It had been allowed to continue only till 10 pm.





But cops received information that the party was going on beyond 11 pm with a loud music being played in the open area. So a team reached the spot around midnight.





After searching the premises for narcotics and other banned drugs, police detained the participants, at least 100 including women, and the organisers for inquiry. They were later let off with a warning.





Meanwhile, the prohibition enforcement wing police who accompanied the local cops seized at least 40 liquor bottles at the venue and booked two persons — M Ayyapa (32) of Old Perungalathur and A Janesh (27) of Ambattur — under TN Prohibition Act. They were handed over to Kanathur police and let off on station bail.