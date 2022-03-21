Campus recruitment for Tamil Nadu technical students on

Chennai :

With the Covid casecount having reduced significantly and restrictions being eased, the Tamil Nadu government began campus recruitments for engineering and polytechnic students.





To facilitate placement opportunities for students, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), recently conducted a training programme for college principals and placement officers too.





A senior DOTE official told DT Next that in the first phase, campus recruitment on Sunday began from a private college for engineering and polytechnic students of Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur. “Candidates from self-financing institutions can also participate,” he said, adding 600 companies, including multi-national organisations, were participating.





Stating that all placement officers were instructed to ensure all students participate, the official said, “Recruitments will be held on the weekends for a month here. Due to the pandemic, students’ participation was less last year. This year more candidates are expected.” The official also pointed out that in the second phase, recruitments will be held in the southern district and a notification will be out soon. In the academic year 2020-21, out of the qualified 3,324 final year engineering students, 2,060 (62%) were placed, he said this year, more than 4,000 students have qualified to participate in the job fair.





“Likewise, during the same period, 11,936 students from government polytechnic colleges were placed against the total participation of 16,300,” he said, claiming that this year, 20,000 students are expected to participate.