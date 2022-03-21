Heritage-based cycling tours in offing on Sundays

Chennai :

In a bid to boost the tourism sector and to provide relief for the public after back-to-back lockdowns, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department has associated with a city-based cycling group with a unique concept to showcase the Global Heritage of Madras.





Pedal your way around Madras's historical landmarks….🚴‍♂️



TTDC, in collaboration with Cycling Yogis, is here with unique TRAILS OF MADRAS, a trail that will take you to the glorious past of Madras. Come, join us and explore the history of Madras!



Stay connected for more updates! pic.twitter.com/m3xlGdFlim — Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (@ttdcofficial) March 18, 2022





“These cycling rides will highlight each nation’s presence in Chennai — starting with the Portuguese Trail and followed by the Armenian Trail and the American Trail, these rides are scheduled every Sunday between March and April. The initiative is a boost to eco tourism-based activities in the city and by bringing such weekend rides Chennai is now on the map of heritage-based cycling tours hitherto very popular in other countries,” said Ramanujar Moulana of Cycling Yogis.





Rides will start and finish at Hotel Tamil Nadu, Island Ground covering all the sites connected with respective countries. In the first phase Portuguese, Armenian and American Trails are being organised. The ride is open to all who love the city’s heritage and are passionate about cycling.





The Covid pandemic has created a boom in the cycling activity in the city. Experts said it is part of cardio exercises that people get involved in such activity. Also, exposure to sunlight helps in gaining the required daily quota of vitamin D.









“With gyms, yoga and dance centres closed during the lockdown, people found relief in cycling. It also boosts mental and physical health and brings positivity to us. When cycling with some organisation, we meet new faces that nurture into a good relationship,” said Dr Chitra Aravind, psychologist.





The State Tourism department had earlier joined hands with Cycling Yogis for a few cycling rallies including a weekend cycling tour of Chennai heritage bases.





“We have many historical places in the city, and going cycling would be a fun activity and attract all age groups. So, to promote the Chennai heritage we have associated with the Cycling Yogis,” said Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Department.





As part of their next project, the department is planning to make Kovalam beach, a blue flag beach, a hub of activity for the public.