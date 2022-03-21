Chennai to likely receive rains for today, tomorrow

Few places in TN including Chennai to recieve rainfall for the next 48 hours (Credit: Manivasagan)

Chennai :

As maximum temperature surged across the state, a few places in Tamil Nadu including Chennai are likely to receive rains for the next 48 hours. Also, due to deep depression formed over the South-eastern Bay of Bengal and adjoining the South Andaman Sea, the centre cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea.





The maximum temperature crossed 100-degree Fahrenheit in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The highest temperature recorded in Karur with 104-degree Fahrenheit (40-degree Celsius), followed by Madurai 103-degree Fahrenheit (39.5 degree Celsius), Tiruchy 100.9 degree Fahrenheit (38.3 degree Celsius) and Thanjavur 100-degree Fahrenheit (38 degree Celsius).





“So, a few places in the State including Chennai will experience light to moderate rains for the next 48 hours. And the temperature will further increase by two-three degrees Celsius across the State,” said a senior official at Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





Meanwhile, a depression formed over the south-eastern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea on March 20 and lay centred over the same region. It is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It will intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours.





“Fishermen should avoid venturing into the sea for the next two days as the strong wind is likely to blow at a speed of 65 kmph to 85 kmph over the Andaman Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Myanmar Coast,” said the official.





According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, Karur recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 3 cm, followed by Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Tiruvannamalai 2 cm each, and The Nilgiris with 1 cm of rainfall.