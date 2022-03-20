Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

7.5 per cent quota: High Courts & Supreme Court empowered to review any legislation passed by elected governments





Tamil Nadu government has provided 7.5 per cent reservation to students from government schools in the State, in the matter of admission in medical courses. A sizeable number of students from rural and village backgrounds with poor means and studying in government schools benefit from this government decision. With the government now extending the same reservation to other professional courses, a petition is being moved in the Madras High Court on the validity of the decision. Can a Bill passed by the Legislative Assembly be challenged in the court? Can the court nullify such legislation based on some PIL?





— Munusamy, Kelambakkam





The High Courts and Supreme Court are fully empowered under the Constitution to review any legislation and find out whether they are within bounds. Article 13 mandates legislatures not to pass laws curtailing the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. The first bench of the Madras High Court has already heard arguments and has reserved its orders. It is likely to come out in a few weeks. Hence the State government may not extend the benefit of such a reservation to other courses without knowing the outcome of this case. Further, the 7.5 per cent reservation was made to offset the impact of NEET in government school students getting into MBBS courses. No such all-India exam is there for other courses.





DISCLAIMER: The views expressed here are of Justice K Chandru, who is providing guidance and direction based on his rich experience and knowledge of the law. This is not a substitute for legal recourse which must be taken as a follow-up if so recommended in these columns.