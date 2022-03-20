Vishal's Pandavar Ani is set to helm Nadigar Sangam once again

Chennai :

Three weeks after the division bench of Madras High Court validated the Nadigar Sangam polls as valid, the vote counting process took place at a city school on Sunday. The counting took place for the polls that were held on July 23, 2019.





Vishal Krishna's Pandavar Ani emerged victorious and will preside over the office for the second consecutive time after 2015. Vishal, Nasser, Karthi, Poochi Murugan and Karunas amassed 1720, 1701, 1827, 1612 and 1625 votes respectively against the Bhagyaraj-led Swami Sankaradoss Ani. The counting booth witnessed high drama as the team members of Swami Sankaradoss Ani walked out in the middle of counting as they suspected foul play of the voting system.





However, Manobala from Pandavar Ani clarified it to the media and ensured that the counting had been taking place peacefully. Talking to DT Next, Karunaas, the Vice-President of Nadigar Sangam said, "I thank the lawmakers and the judges who stood for what is right. However, if the decision was made in 2019, we could have saved a few members who passed away in COVID-19. Now, we are planning to resume things from where it stopped and finish the construction of the building first. I congratulate the winners from my team and we are all set to put up a great show."





He also lashed out on allegations put forth by Ishari Ganesh on vote counting and voting system and said, "Justice prevailed and has won. What Ishari Ganesh did is unwarranted. He has questioned the law by putting forth such allegations. He needs to remember that he himself is a defaulter. Ego, money, power and vested interests failed in front of truth and justice."





Actor-producer Manobala, the EC Member from Pandavar Ani spoke to us after a brief discussion with the Treasurer of the sangam, Karthi Sivakumar. "Karthi briefed us on focusing on things that will bring revenue to the sangam. We have been asked to focus on the wedding hall first. Also, there are a few short-term goals to be accomplished first as Karthi said. We are aiming to bridge the gap of two and half years," he told us.





Actress Lalitha Kumari, a representative of Paandavar Ani and one of the longest-members of Nadigar Sangam said that people have acknowledged the good work done by their team in the last tenure. "There are senior artistes who will be looked after by the sangam. We will have to start rolling out welfare schemes for them. We need to work together and this isn't the time or place for rivalry," she concludes.