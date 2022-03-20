Sun, Mar 20, 2022

Answer sheets will be corrected and results will be out: K Ponmudy

Published: Mar 20,202206:00 PM by Online Desk

He also urged the students not to panic.

Anna University. File photo
Chennai:
The Higher Education Minister Ponmudy clarified that the Anna University online semester examination answer sheets, of students who failed to submit theirs before the said deadline, will be corrected and the results to be out soon.

The online semester exams were held on January for Anna University students this year owing to Covid19 pandemic. Examinees were asked to submit their answer-sheet online within the stipulated deadline.

