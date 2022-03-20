Stalin inaugurates job fair at Vandalur, 50,000 vacancies to be filled

Sun, Mar 20, 2022

Over 50,000 openings would be filled in this job fair.

Stalin handing the job order to a new-recruit. Image: Twitter - @CMOTamilnadu
Chennai:
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday inaugurated a job fair in a private college at Vandalur. 

More than 500 companies have set up stalls. Jobs are offered by IT firms, insurance companies, food processing units, glass industry, automobile firms, textile and jewellery showrooms. The Chief Minister handed appointment orders to those who got recruited.

This initiative is a joint effort of TN's District Employment and Career Guidance Centre and Department of Employment and Training.

A pool of jobs, for seekers ranging from 8th pass to diploma holders and graduates, would be filled in this job fair.

Stalin was welcomed to the fair by Minister of Rural industries, TM Anbarasan, and Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development, CV Ganesan.     

The fair begun at 8:30 am today and will conclude by 3:30 pm.

