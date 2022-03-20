Kapaleeshwarar temple JC's driver hangs self in Mylapore

Chennai :

The deceased T Jayachandran, resident of temple quarters in VN Nagar, was driver to the temple's joint commissioner, Kaveri, said police.





Jayakumar who was on duty as usual on Saturday visited the Karpagambal marriage hall, a temple property, after work on Saturday evening.





The security guards who let him in thinking he came to rest, were shocked to find him hanging in the mandapam a few hours later.





On information, his colleagues rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital and later to the Government Royapettah Hospital, but Jayachandran was declared brought dead.





Mylapore police have registered a case about the incident and after preliminary inquiries police said that Jayachandran could have resorted to the extreme step due to domestic issues.





Jayachandran is survived wife and three children. His twin sons just completed one year, said a colleague of Jayachandran.