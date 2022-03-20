Anna Univ marks over 10,000 candidates absent, cites delay in answer-sheet submission

Chennai :

Anna University has marked over 10,000 candidates absent as they failed to submit their answer-sheet before the said deadline.





Online semester exams were held on January for Anna University students this year owing to Covid19 pandemic. Examinees were asked to submit their answer-sheet online within the stipulated deadline.





According to sources, the University informed that over 10,000 candidates failed to make timely submission of their answer-sheets, and were therefore marked absent.





The students who were marked absent would reportedly be asked to reappear for the exam.





Heeding to students demanding online exams, Higher Education Minister Ponmudy had made the announcement. Semester exams that are usually held from November-December were pushed to January this year owing to Covid19 pandemic.