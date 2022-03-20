Two women killed, 18 injured as van turns turtle near Kanchi

Chennai :

Two women died and 18 others suffered injuries as a van carrying a leather factory workers turned turtle at Sunguvarchatram near Kancheepuram on Saturday night.





The incident happened around 8 pm near Pichivakkam toll plaza when the victims were being dropped back from work.





Police said that the driver wanted to avoid knocking down a two-wheeler rider ahead and the van lost balance after running over a pothole and fell on one side.





While one woman died on the spot, the rest were rushed to the government hospitals in Sriperumpudur and Tiruvallur. But one K Lakshmi succumbed at Tiruvallur GH. Two of the injured were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment and some have been admitted at private hospitals.





Sunguvarchatram police have registered a case about the accident for further investigation. Police said that the victims are from Sriperumpudur and Sunguvarchatram and are provided transport facility from the factory in Tiruvallur.