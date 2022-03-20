Biker rider snatches chain from woman, nabbed within three hours

Chennai :

The victim S Jency Rani of Padi is a government staffer working at the agriculture department office in Nandanam and the incident happened when she was walking to the bus stop from her house.





A bike rider who followed the victim snatched her chain at Golden Colony around 9.30 am. Even as she held on to chain, the snatcher managed to escape a part of the chain since it snapped.





Based on her complaint, Korattur police immediately flashed the information to all police stations through control room and shared the vehicle details were shared on the mic.





Within three hours, Flower Bazaar police spotted the vehicle in their jurisdiction and secured the rider. The snatched chain and the two-wheeler were seized from him.





He was identified as M Mohammed Fazil of Mannadi. He was remanded in judicial custody.