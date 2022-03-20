Vote counting of Nadigar Sangam elections begins

Security beefed up at the counting venue. Photo: Kaushik Rajaraman

Chennai :

The vote counting of the Then India Nadigar Sangam or South India Artistes Association

(SIAA) elections has begun around 9 am today. The counting is taking place in a private school in Chennai.





The elections were held between Vishal's Pandavar Ani and the Bhagyaraj-led Swami Sankaradoss Ani.









The counting follows the High Court order setting aside the single judge ruling of fresh elections, invalidating the polls held on July 23, 2019. The bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq in its February 23 verdict observed, “The elections held on July 23, 2019, is valid. The sealed ballot boxes which are kept in the bank locker can be opened under the supervision of the election officer and the votes could be counted within four weeks”.









SIAA office bearers challenged the single judge order made on the plea by actors Ezhumalai and Benjamin.