Tourists to Andaman asked to reschedule travel due to cyclonic weather conditions

Chennai :

The passengers travelling to Andaman from Chennai airport have been asked to reconsider their bookings since all tourism activities are suspended in the Andaman Islands following cyclonic weather.





Following the formation of low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclone, all the tourism activities are suspended in Andaman and Nicobar Islands till March 22.





Nine flights are being operated to Andaman from Chennai every day and many tourists were expected to travel during the period.



