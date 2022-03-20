Video clip of drag racing on Kamarajar Salai goes viral

Chennai :

In the 93-second clip, a few men could be seen performing wheelies and other vehicle acrobatics on the arterial stretch near Marina beach in front of Vivekandandar Illam. The powerful bikes crisscrossing the road even as vehicles are passing by went viral on social media on Saturday.





When contacted, police said that the incident happened on Friday night and the CCTV footage are being collected by both the traffic police as well as a special team of Mylapore police to identify the bike racers.





While drag racing on Marina beach was a common nuisance, the offenders stayed away from Kamarajar Salai after police increased patrol there.