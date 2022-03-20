High mast lights fall, no injuries

Chennai :

A narrow escape to passers-by and street vendors in Ambattur, as lights from a high-mast lamp post fell on the road on Saturday. The incident occurred at Oragadam Road junction in Ambattur during afternoon hours. There were no vendors at the time. So nobody was hurt. “The Chennai Corporation workers removed the damaged portion and whisked it away,” said a vendor. When asked, a Chennai Corporation official explained that the high mast lamp post was built many years ago, when Ambattur was a municipality. “A rope connecting the post and lights snapped. The lights will be repaired and reinstalled by Sunday,” he added.



