2 rehabilitated turtles released into sea

Chennai :

Paras, one of the turtles, was rescued on 2 March 2020. Aged around 4-6 years, he was found dehydrated and stranded with her front flipper partially chopped off, along the beach off Vettuvankeni.





And the second turtle, May (5-7 years old), was rescued on 5 May 2020. This juvenile Olive Ridley turtle was spotted along the Injambakkam Beach with a head injury. Both turtles were rescued by the local fishermen.





Principal chief conservator of forests Shekhar Kumar Niraj interacted with the fishermen stressing the need to protect the turtle as part of marine conservation. “The state has scaled up the efforts to protect the marine biodiversity and a marine park has been declared to protect the dugong (sea cow) in the protected Gulf of Mannar region. Work in this regard has already begun,” he said.





These turtles have undergone extensive medical rehabilitation. “X-Ray and other facilities at Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University (TANUVAS) were used to nurse them back to health and return to their natural habitat — ocean,” said Dr. Supraja Dharini, Chairperson, TREE Foundation. “Without rescue and rehabilitation, these turtles would have simply died on the beaches where they were stranded and found.”