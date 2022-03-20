ABVP leader Dr Subbiah arrested for harassing elderly neighbour in 2020

Chennai :

Nearly two years after Dr Subbiah Shanmugam was caught urinating at the doorstep of an elderly woman in Adambakkam, city police arrested him on Saturday.





He has been remanded in judicial custody till March 30. A senior police official said that the action had been initiated since they found out about the case while reviving old cases.





Adambakkam police had booked Dr Subbiah under IPC sections 271 (whoever knowingly disobeys any rule made and promulgated by the government) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupee) and under the Tamil Nadu Women Harassment (Prevention) Act, and was arrested under the same sections.





Madipakkam Assistant Commissioner Ruban and team picked up Dr Subbaiah from his house and took him to the police station.





The CCTV footage of the former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader’s act went viral in 2020. It was alleged that Subbiah and the victim had fought over car parking in the apartment at Ram Nagar, where both lived.





The victim, a widow, living alone in the apartment installed CCTV cameras after she suspected that someone was regularly urinating outside her apartment. Dr Subbiah, head of surgical oncology department at a government hospital, was caught on camera. The complaint was lodged by the victim’s kin Balaji Vijayaraghavan in July 2020.





However, the complaint was withdrawn due to alleged pressure from fellow apartment dwellers and others from outside the building. But cops maintained that they’d pursue the case since FIR was registered, but no action followed for nearly 20 months.