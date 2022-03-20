Three self-immolation bids foiled, couple among four rescued in Chennai

Chennai :

Alert cops prevented at least three different incidents of self-immolation bids in different parts of the city on Saturday. Tension prevailed on EVK Sampath Road in Vepery on Saturday morning as a couple — Ezhumalai and Muthammal — attempted self-immolation in front of the commissioner’s office. Cops poured water on the couple before taking them to Vepery police station for inquiry. In another incident, K Renuka Devi (37) from Tiruvallur tried to set herself ablaze in front of Thousand Lights police station, seeking action against her husband over an illicit affair. She was rescued and sent to her parents house in Ayanavaram. Similarly, P Thangaraj (58) of Royapettah, who doused himself with kerosene, was rescued by cops in front of the Human Rights Commission office on Greenways Road.



